AfDB Probe: Ex-Liberian President Sirleaf Congratulates Adesina

A former Liberian President, Ellen Sirleaf is the latest in the list of those congratulating the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina after he was cleared of corruption allegations levelled against him by an anonymous group.

Sirleaf said the declaration of Adesina as innocent, came as expected, according to a tweet on her official handle, Thursday night.

“We rejoice that, as expected, AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina has been declared fully innocent of all accusations by the Independent Panel headed by Mary Robinson,” the former Liberian leader said.

READ ALSO: Olumide Akpata Declared NBA President-Elect

We rejoice that, as expected, @AfDB_Group President Akinwumi Adesina (@akin_adesina) has been declared fully innocent of all accusations by the Independent Panel headed by Mary Robinson. — Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (@MaEllenSirleaf) July 30, 2020

Earlier in the week, President Muhammadu Buhari had in his message to the AfDB chief, said Adesina’s exoneration is further validation of his competence and integrity to lead the institution.

The Nigerian leader said the conclusion of the review should finally draw a curtain on the allegations that created distractions for the entire institution for a period and serve as an impetus for more diligence in handling responsibilities while fuelling the zeal to deliver on the promises of a greater Africa.

Cleared Of Corruption Charges

An independent panel of experts, headed by former Irish president Mary Robinson, on Monday completely cleared Adesina of all charges in an investigation that has spanned seven months.

The panel of three experts also had the Gambia’s Chief Justice Hassan Jallow and the World Bank’s integrity vice president Leonard McCarthy as members.

Dr Adesina became the first Nigerian to helm the AfDB in 2015 — but a 15-page report in January claimed that under his watch the bank had been tarred by poor governance, impunity, personal enrichment, and favouritism.

In May, the Ethics Committee of the Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB), charged with investigating the charges cleared Adesina.

But the United States, which is one of the bank’s biggest shareholders, demanded an independent investigation into the allegations.

The outcome of that investigation was the same – Adesina was exonerated.

“The Panel concurs with the Committee in its findings in respect of all the allegations against the President and finds that they were properly considered and dismissed by the Committee,” Monday’s report concluded.