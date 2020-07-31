Eid-El-Kabir: Bola Tinubu Asks Muslims To Pray For COVID-19 Victims

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has asked Muslims to pray for those who have contracted the COVID-19 virus as well as those who have lost their lives to the pandemic.

He appealed to them not to fret about not being able to gather to pray but rather, reflect on the lessons of Eid-El Kabir and practice it in their daily activities.

“Not gathering for the Eid for this Sallah celebration is due to the circumstance and the environment and its for the sdafety of all of us and that is crucial.

“The essence of today in our religion is about sacrifice. So, demonstrate it, to be able to pray for our health, those who have lost their lives, pray for forgiveness for them,” the APC chieftain said in an interview with Channels Television on Friday.

RELATED

Borno Governor Blasts Army Over Convoy Attack

[Sallah] President Buhari Marks Eid Prayers At Home, Wishes Muslims Safe And Happy Celebrations

He also reacted to the security issues in Borno State, while saluting the courage of Governor Babagana Zulum.

He assured Nigerians that the Federal Government will win the war against insurgency across the country.

Watch this video of Governor Zulum expressing his displeasure to the army after an attack on his convoy.