INEC Releases Final List For Ondo Governorship Election

Ahead of the Ondo State governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission has released the list for the exercise scheduled to hold on October 10.

In the list sighted by Channels Television on Friday, the electoral umpire published the names of 17 governorship candidates and their running mates with their political parties.

The parties include the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and 15 other political parties.

Of the 17 political candidates vying for the number 1 office in the state, APC candidate and incumbent Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu with his PDP contender, Eyitayo Jegede can be visibly seen.

Also in the list is the age of the candidates, their academic qualifications and their gender respectively.

However, the list indicated that none of the candidates is disabled.

See The Full Names Of Other Candidates:

Rotimi Adeleye Akindejoye – Accord party

Joshua Oluwafemi Adewole -Action Alliance (AA)

Adeleye Adekunle Peter – African Action Congress (AAC)

Adelegan Adedapo Oluwaseyi – African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Martin Kunle Olateru-Olagbegi -Action Democratic Party (ADP)

Olowoloba Dele – All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

Aminu Akeem Olanrewaju – Allied Peoples Movement (APM)

Adesanya Olaoluwa – Action Peoples Party (APP)

Okunade Taiwo – Labour Party (LP)

Ojajuni Joseph Eniola – New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

Funmilayo Jenyo Ataunoko – National Rescue Movement (NRM)

Babatunde Francis Alli – Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

Fasua Peter Oyeleye – Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Ojon Dotun – Young Progressive Party (YPP)

Benjamin Jairus Olarotimi – Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

The governorship election which is barely 10 weeks away will have Governor Akeredolu slug it out with 16 other candidates to actualise his second term ambition.