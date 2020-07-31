Advertisement

Sallah: President Buhari Marks Eid Prayers At Home, Wishes Muslims Safe And Happy Celebrations

Channels Television  
Updated July 31, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari celebrates the Eid El Kabir with his family at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on July 31, 2020.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has wished all Muslims a happy and safe Eid as the country joins other Muslims across the world to mark the 2020 Eid El-Kabir celebrations.

In a statement on Friday, the President announced that he observed the Eid El-Kabir prayers at home with his family, in keeping with the advisories from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

 

 

He also urged all Muslims to put into practice the noble teachings of the Islamic religion and put the fear of God in their daily activities in order to make our society better.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari marks the Eid El Kabir prayers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while observing physical distancing on July 31, 2020.

 

Speaking further, the President acknowledged that the preventive guidelines that have been introduced to contain the spread of the Coronavirus have unfortunately limited people’s freedom to gather & worship in large numbers in Mosques and Churches.

He, however, called on Nigerians to continue to exercise patience and understanding until the nation and the world overcomes the pandemic.

RELATED

[Sallah] Buhari Commends Muslims, Christians For Understanding Over COVID-19 Guidelines

PHOTOS: Livestock Markets Abuzz As Muslims Mark Eid El Kabir Celebrations

 

Men are seen at a livestock market in Abuja ahead of Eid Al-Adha celebrations on July 30th, 2020. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun/ Channels Television

 

This is the second Eid prayer that the President would be marking at home with his family since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted life, infecting millions across the world and thousands in Nigeria.

Just over two months ago, the President had observed the prayers for Eid El-Fitr at home in line with advice from the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

 

The Eid El Kabir or Eid Al-Adha is an Islamic festival marked annually on July 31, to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim to follow Allah’s command to sacrifice his son Ismail but after his faith was tested, a ram was provided and slaughtered instead. The slaughtering of cattle, remains symbolic for Muslims on this day.

 

In an earlier statement, he also noted that as part of efforts to stop the spread of the pandemic and flatten the curve, he would not be receiving visitors on Sallah homages.

Nigeria currently has 42,689 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the nation’s top disease control agency – the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

19,270 of those infected have recovered while 878 of them have died.



More on Headlines

NBA Elections: Olumide Akpata Declared President-Elect

NBA Elections: Co-contestant, Babatunde Ajibade Congratulates Olumide Akpata

‘I Am Innocent,’ Magu Denies All Allegations Against Him

FCT Leads Daily COVID-19 Cases As Nigeria Reports 481 Fresh Infections

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV