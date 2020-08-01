Buhari Congratulates New NBA President, Akpata

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday felicitated with the newly elected President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata.

Mr. Akpata was, on Friday, announced the winner of the NBA election, which was conducted via electronic voting and began at 11 pm on Wednesday and ended by 11 pm on Thursday.

The President wishes “him every success in the new position of leading Nigerian lawyers to chart a path of professional development and fulfilment,” a statement by Presidency spokesman, Femi Adesina said.

“As a lawyer of over two decades who has held several strategic positions in the legal association, President Buhari trusts that Mr Akpata’s vast knowledge and experience in litigation, corporate world and engaging with government at different levels, will greatly benefit the Bar and indeed all Nigerians, who look up to the learned fellows as crucial stakeholders in a modern democracy.

“President Buhari assures the new leadership of the NBA of the continued cooperation of his administration in addressing the broad range of challenges and opportunities facing the legal profession and the country.”