Fayemi Tests Negative For COVID-19

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has tested negative for COVID-19.

The Governor, who went on isolation eleven days ago after testing positive for the virus, expressed gratitude for the prayers and good wishes received from well-wishers while the period lasted.

Governor Fayemi, in a tweet on Saturday, reminded Nigerians of the need to sustain efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my CoviD 19 repeat test came back negative. My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team and all well wishers for the prayers and solidarity. We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic. JKF — Kayode Fayemi (@kfayemi) August 1, 2020

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Ekiti State has recorded 132 cases of the novel coronavirus with two deaths, as of Friday evening.

Ebonyi Governor Recovers

On Friday, the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, confirmed he had recovered from COVID-19.

He disclosed that his daughter and three of his close aides, who had earlier tested positive, also tested negative for the virus.

The governor thanked God for his recovery and the people of the state for their prayers and support.

His recovery came four weeks after the confirmation of his infection.

Cases continue to rise

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases have continued to rise within the country.

On Friday, Nigeria recorded 462 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total infections to 43,151, according to the NCDC.

Unlike most previous cases, the FCT topped states with new infections after reporting 93 fresh cases, followed next by Lagos with 78 cases.

Other states with new cases include Plateau – 64, Kaduna – 54, Oyo – 47, Ondo – 32, Adamawa – 23, Bauchi – 19, Rivers, Ogun and Delta each reporting 9 cases, Edo – 7, Kano and Enugu each reporting 6 cases, Nasarawa – 5 and Osun – 1.