Fayemi Tests Negative For COVID-19

Channels Television  
Updated August 1, 2020
A file photo of Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi
A file photo of Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi

 

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has tested negative for COVID-19.

The Governor, who went on isolation eleven days ago after testing positive for the virus, expressed gratitude for the prayers and good wishes received from well-wishers while the period lasted.

Governor Fayemi, in a tweet on Saturday, reminded Nigerians of the need to sustain efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Ekiti State has recorded 132 cases of the novel coronavirus with two deaths, as of Friday evening.

Ebonyi Governor Recovers

On Friday, the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, confirmed he had recovered from COVID-19.

He disclosed that his daughter and three of his close aides, who had earlier tested positive, also tested negative for the virus.

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, speaks during an interview on Sunrise Daily in Abuja on February 24, 2020.

 

The governor thanked God for his recovery and the people of the state for their prayers and support.

His recovery came four weeks after the confirmation of his infection.

Cases continue to rise

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases have continued to rise within the country.

On Friday, Nigeria recorded 462 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total infections to 43,151, according to the NCDC.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases across the country, as of July 31, 2020. Designer: Benjamin Oluwatoyin/Channels TV
A breakdown of COVID-19 cases across the country, as of July 31, 2020. Designer: Benjamin Oluwatoyin/Channels TV

 

Unlike most previous cases, the FCT topped states with new infections after reporting 93 fresh cases, followed next by Lagos with 78 cases.

Other states with new cases include Plateau – 64, Kaduna – 54, Oyo – 47, Ondo – 32, Adamawa – 23, Bauchi – 19, Rivers, Ogun and Delta each reporting 9 cases, Edo – 7, Kano and Enugu each reporting 6 cases, Nasarawa – 5 and Osun – 1.



