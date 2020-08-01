Advertisement

Lagos Restaurants To Operate Eat-In Services At 50 Per Cent Capacity – Sanwo-Olu

Ignatius Igwe  
Updated August 1, 2020
A file photo of Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
The Lagos State Government says restaurants in the state will be reopened at 50 per cent capacity from August 14.

Speaking during a COVID-19 briefing on Saturday at the State House in Marina, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the restaurants and other public places must maintain social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor also explained that schools will resume on August 3 to enable exit students to write their examinations.

Details later….



