Lagos Restaurants To Operate Eat-In Services At 50 Per Cent Capacity – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government says restaurants in the state will be reopened at 50 per cent capacity from August 14.

Speaking during a COVID-19 briefing on Saturday at the State House in Marina, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the restaurants and other public places must maintain social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor also explained that schools will resume on August 3 to enable exit students to write their examinations.

Details later….