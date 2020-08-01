Advertisement
Lagos Restaurants To Operate Eat-In Services At 50 Per Cent Capacity – Sanwo-Olu
The Lagos State Government says restaurants in the state will be reopened at 50 per cent capacity from August 14.
Speaking during a COVID-19 briefing on Saturday at the State House in Marina, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the restaurants and other public places must maintain social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor also explained that schools will resume on August 3 to enable exit students to write their examinations.
Details later….
