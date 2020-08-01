Nigeria Records 386 More COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Rise To 43,537

Nigeria has recorded 386 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total infections to 43, 537

This is according to the nation’s top disease control agency.

In a tweet on Saturday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) noted that four more persons have died from the virus as recovery numbers hit 20,087.

Just like yesterday’s result, FCT topped states with new infections after reporting 130 fresh cases, followed next by Lagos with 65 cases.

Other states with new cases include Plateau – 23, Rivers – 15, Enugu – 14, Nasarawa – 12, Bayelsa and Ebonyi – 11, Ekiti – 9, Oyo and Edo – 8, Abia – 6, Ogun and Katsina – 3, Imo and Adamawa – 1.