Police Boss Condemns ‘Backdoor Release’ Of Arrested Criminals In Ekiti

The new Commissioner of police in Ekiti State, Tunde Mobayo, has condemned what he describes as the release of criminals in the state through the backdoor.

Speaking during a press conference on Friday, the police boss said he is determined to deploy intelligence-driven policing in safeguarding lives and properties in Ekiti.

“If we have a situation whereby we have offenders apprehended and not punished, there is that possibility that the propagation of crime will increase,” he said.

The police boss also vowed to flush out criminal elements in the state, adding that anyone arrested will face the full wrath of the law.

“So I am the type of person that believes that a criminal must be seen to have been disciplined according to the law,” he said.

He also warned officers of the command against indulging in acts that run contrary to the law, adding that any personnel caught will be severely sanctioned.