COVID-19: Lagos State Discharges 37 More Recovered Patients

Thirty seven more recovered COVID-19 patients were on Sunday discharged by the Lagos State Government.

This is according to the State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu who said they were discharged after testing negative to the virus.

While giving a breakdown of the figure, he said they are 15 females and 22 males including six foreign nationals.

Of that number, 8 of the patients are from the Isolation Centre at Agidingbi, seven from Onikan, and another seven from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

A patient was discharged from Gbagada, two from the First Cardiology and 12 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centre.

With the newly-recovered person, Lagos State has now successfully treated and discharged 2,216 of the confirmed cases, according to the Commissioner for Health in the State, Professor Akin Abayomi.

As of Saturday, August 1st, 2020, Lagos is Nigeria’s COVID-19 epicentre having recorded 15,186 cases with 12,846 persons still on admission.

Of the number, 192 have died, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

On Saturday when Nigeria confirmed 386 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total infections to 43, 537, Lagos had 65 infections.

The NCDC noted that four more persons have died from the virus as recovery numbers hit 20,087.

Shutting Down

During a briefing on the government’s effort to tackle the pandemic, the Lagos State Government said it had shut down the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre with effect from Friday night.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the Agidingbi Isolation Centre will also be closed and the patients relocated to a larger capacity centre – IndoCentre in the Anthony area, which would be soon be inaugurated.

“We have since, last night, shut down our Eti-Osa Isolation Center and will be shutting down our Agidingbi Isolation Center and moving all the patients there to our soon to be commissioned IndoCentrr.

“Furthermore, our Infectious Diseases Hospital in Yaba is now also gradually being reverted back to its status as a hospital to cater to all forms of infectious diseases. The CACOVID dedicated tent on the IDH grounds will, however, remain strictly for COVID-19 cases,” he said.