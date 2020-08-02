Police Investigate Death Of Seven Women In Niger Salon

Police authorities in Niger State have launched an investigation into the death of seven women found dead at a salon in Rijau Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman for the State Police Command, Abiodun Wasiu, confirmed the this to Channels Television on Sunday.

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased persons passed the night in the salon for hairdressing with an electricity generator.

The owner of the salon was said to have brought in the generator set inside the salon, and in the process, the victims suffocated to death after inhaling smoke from the generator.

“On 31/07/2020 at about 0815hrs, information was received that about seven dead bodies of ladies aged between 14-22yrs were discovered at Afresh beauty salon centre along Bawa-Rijau road in Rijau,” the police spokesman said.

READ ALSO: Ex-Minister Ugwuh Emerges PDP Chairman In Imo

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the General Hospital in Tunga Magajia for autopsy while investigation to unravel the cause of the incident is ongoing.

Channels Television learned the incident occurred on Thursday night when the victims; two married women and five ladies went to the salon in the evening to make their hair in preparation for Sallah.

The remains of the victims are also said to have since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, the police asked the people to be more careful and adopt proactive measures when using a generator to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.