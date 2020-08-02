Kano Exco Okays Jamb Centres For Five Emirates, ICT Council

The Kano state Executive Council has approved the establishment of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Computer Based Testing Centres (CBTCs) in the five Emirates Councils as zonal offices and 44 Local Government Areas in the state.

The commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammadu Garba stated this on Sunday while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the council’s weekly meeting held at the Africa House, Government House, Kano.

He said it became necessary to increase the number of CBTCs, to prevent a situation where candidates have to be sent to neighboring states of Bauchi, Kaduna, Jigawa and Katsina just to seat for the JAMB Exams.

Garba also revealed that during its sitting, the council approved the establishment of the State Council on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to fast track the spread of ICT skills to the grassroots.

The council, according to him, would be co-chaired by the commissioner of Science, Technology and Innovation and that of local government, while the commissioners for Information, education, higher education as well as all the chairmen of the 44 local governments in the state will serve as members.

Speaking further, the commissioner stated that the council received a proposal from a private developer to use the old Triumph Publishing Company complex to create a specialized Forex Market (Kasuwar ‘Yan Chanji), the first of its kind in Nigeria and another one from Fari Properties Ltd. seeking to transform the abandoned Daula Hotel in the state capital into a residential.

Garba indicated that the council also received proposal for the construction of a multi-purpose ultra-modern shopping complex at the premises of Daula Hotel in the metropolitan area.