Killings: Nasarawa Gov Orders Community Leaders To Fish Out Criminals

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has asked leaders of Udege chiefdom to fish out the killers of Mr Amos Ewa Obere, the traditional ruler of Odu community in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ibrahim Addra, Governor Sule told the leaders that the security of lives of the citizens is a priority of his administration and that criminals must not be allowed to truncate the peace and destabilise economic activities of the state.

“We believe there are criminal elements amongst the people of this area and we must fish them out,” he said when he paid a fact finding visit to the palace of the Osu Ajiri, Halilu Bala Usman the traditional ruler of Udege Chiefdom of the state on Sunday.

Worried about the resurgence of insecurity in the area that was peaceful only months ago, the governor admonished youths in the area to shun crime.

The Osu Ajiri on his part, commended the governor for beefing up security in the area as well as the ongoing construction of the Mararaba Udege – Udege Mbeki road.

He, however, wants the speedy appointment of more district heads in the area for ease of administration and improved security.