PHOTOS: 117 Stranded Nigerians Return From Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania

A total of 117 Nigerians stranded in three East African countries as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have returned home.

They were brought back to the country on Sunday from Rwanda, Uganda, and Tanzania.

The airplane which evacuated the returnees from the three East African countries touched down at about 3am at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

A Nigerian airline, Azman Air, which conducted the evacuation exercise, announced the arrival of the returnees in an early-morning tweet.

Evacuation Update: A Total of 117 Passengers evacuated from 3 African Countries #Rwanda #Tanzania & #Uganda by @AzmanAir safely arrived at International Wing of MMA Lagos 2nd August 2020 around 03:00hrs We wish all the Passengers a Wonderful Stay in Nigeria#LetsFlyAzmanAir pic.twitter.com/3UMPj4VmZk — AzmanAir – #LetsFlyAzmanAir (@AzmanAir) August 2, 2020

In line with the guidelines of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on evacuation, the returnees are expected to go into self-isolation for 14 days.

At the end of the isolation period, they are also expected to take another test to ascertain their COVID-19 status before reuniting with the society.

US Evacuees Now 1,430

Their return to the country came barely a day after the Nigeria Government evacuated 300 more Nigerians stranded in the United States.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), in a tweet on Saturday, confirmed that a total of 300 citizens were brought back to the country.

All Evacuees tested Negative to #COVID19 before boarding and will now proceed on a 14-day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated Presidential Task Force on #COVID-19.@NigeriaGov @DigiCommsNG. 2/2. pic.twitter.com/zgD6vkHioT — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) August 1, 2020

According to the agency, the evacuation of the new set of returnees who also arrived at the international airport in Lagos via Ethiopian Airlines is the fifth from the US since the government began the exercise.

All the returnees had tested negative to COVID-19 before boarding the flight and would also observe the mandatory 14-day self-isolation as directed by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The latest evacuation brings to 1,430 the total number of Nigerians who returned from the US.

Highpoints of the arrival of the stranded Nigerians from the three East African countries are captured in the photos below: