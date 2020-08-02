Nigeria Confirms 304 New COVID-19 Cases As Africa’s Infections Near 1 Million

Nigeria on Sunday confirmed 304 fresh cases of COVID-19, just as Africa’s infections near 1 million.

The latest data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) indicated that the new cases were found in fourteen states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This comes as the Africa Centre Control (CDC), as of Sunday, August 2, 2020, said the continent has 944,450 infections from the disease with 602,578 having recovered and 19,920 persons dead.

Nigeria, one of the continent’s COVID-19 hotbeds, have 43,841 confirmed cases of the virus with Lagos topping the daily infections -81 – from the pandemic for Sunday, according to the NCDC.

Other states with new cases include FCT -39; Abia – 31; Kaduna -24; Rivers – 23; Plateau – 16; Cross River -13; Ebonyi – 12 and Ondo -12.

Ekiti -11; Edo – 11; Benue – 10; Nasarawa – 10; Ogun – 6 and Gombe – 5, complete the country’s latest infections from the pandemic.

Of the number of infected persons, 20,308 have been discharged with 888 deaths, however, confirmed from the disease.

More Recoveries

Thirty seven more recovered COVID-19 patients were on Sunday discharged by the Lagos State Government.

This is according to the State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu who said they were discharged after testing negative to the virus.

While giving a breakdown of the figure, he said they were 15 females and 22 males including six foreign nationals.

Of that number, 8 of the patients were from the Isolation Centre at Agidingbi, seven from Onikan, and another seven from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

A patient was discharged from Gbagada, two from the First Cardiology and 12 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centre.

With the newly-recovered person, Lagos State has now successfully treated and discharged 2,216 of the confirmed cases, according to the Commissioner for Health in the State, Professor Akin Abayomi.

Easing Restrictions

The Lagos State Government had earlier directed all worship centres in the state to reopen as it begins to ease the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of pandemic.

It also directed restaurants in the commercial centre to begin eat-in services with about 50 percent capacity, starting from August 14th, explaining that schools will resume on August 3 to enable exit students to write their examinations.

Zero Fatality

Despite the rising number of COVID-19 infections in Nigeria with 888 deaths, Taraba is the only state in the country yet to record a single fatality from the virus.

Data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as of Saturday, August 1st, 2020, indicated Taraba have 54 cases of the virus, out of which 11 have been discharged, 43 persons on admission but no death reported.

COVID-19 :A Pandemic Ravaging The Globe

The number of coronavirus cases recorded worldwide has passed 18 million, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 2240 GMT Sunday.

At least 18,011,763 cases have now been registered as the pandemic’s rate of infection continues to accelerate. More than half of them were recorded in the United States and in Latin America and the Caribbean region.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 4,657,693 cases including 154,793 deaths, followed by Brazil, with 2,733,677 cases and 94,104 deaths.

The third worst-hit country is India, with 1,750,723 cases and 37,364 deaths.