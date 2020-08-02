Taraba Only State In Nigeria Yet To Report Death From COVID-19 – NCDC

Despite the rising number of COVID-19 infections in Nigeria with 883 deaths, Taraba is the only state in the country yet to record a single fatality from the virus.

Data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as of Saturday, August 1st, 2020, indicated that the West Africa country’s COVID-19 infections now stand at 43, 537 with 20,087 recoveries.

Taraba, so far, have 54 cases of the virus, out of which 11 have been discharged, 43 persons on admission but no death reported.

Nigeria’s COVID-19 epicentre, Lagos has reported 192 deaths from 15,043 cases, the highest number of fatality in the country.

All Clear?

On May 17th, Taraba state discharged all 17 active cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) receiving treatment after they tested negative twice.

Governor Darius Ishaku confirmed this to reporters when he inspected a 100-bed space capacity isolation centre at the NYSC orientation camp in Sibre in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

No Testing Centre

The governor had also lamented the lack of a COVID-19 testing centre in the state, calling on the Federal Government to set up at least one testing centre in the area.

Although a lockdown was imposed on the state to curtail the spread of COVID-19, the government suspended the restriction of movement for residents for the Local Government Council elections held on June 30.

Return To Class

On Thursday and in line with the Federal Government’s directive, the Taraba government asked graduating students in secondary schools in the state to resume on August 4.

It explained that this was to enable the students revise for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).