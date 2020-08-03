Air Peace Sacks Pilots, Slashes Salaries Up To 40%

Air Peace, has sacked scores of pilots across its fleet and have slashed staff salaries by up to 40 per cent.

This was confirmed on Monday by the airline’s spokesman, Mr. Stanley Olise.

According to Mr. Olise’s statement, the retrenchment, and shedding of staff is not unlinked with the economic devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Describing the sacking as “painful but rightful decision,” the airline’s management said the cutbacks were necessary to ensure that Air Peace survives the hardship of the times.

The spokesman’s communique further stressed that the decision was inevitable under the circumstances, adding that the move was made in order to protect the continuity of the majority of the existing jobs and the possibility of creating new ones in the future, as well as to ensure the survival of the airline.

Below is the full statement as released by Mr. Olise on behalf of the Air Peace management.

