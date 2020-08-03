CAF Approves Revised Calendar For Inter-clubs Competitions

The Emergency Committee of the Confederation of African Football, (CAF) has approved the revised calendar for the Inter-clubs competitions which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAF also announced that the semi-final matches of the CAF Champions League will be played on a home and away basis in September.

Following the withdrawal of Cameroon Football Federation from hosting the final four, and in line with the principle of fairness, it was decided against hosting a final four in either Egypt or Morocco, whose representatives constitute the semi-finalists, thus Al Ahly & Zamalek (Egypt) and Raja Club Athletic & Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco).

Still operating with the principle of fairness, the final will be played at a neutral venue in the event a team from Egypt and Morocco qualify from the semis.

The first leg matches in the CAF Champions League will be played on 25 & 26 September 2020 in Morocco while the second leg action will happen on 2 & 3 October 2020 in Egypt.

Consequently, the bidding process has been opened to Member Associations excluding Egypt and Morocco for the hosting of a one-off final.

Interested Member Associations are to submit their bidding file including the venue for the match and the mandatory Government guarantee no later than 17 August 2020.

In case the two Egyptian clubs or Moroccan clubs progress to the final, the one-off match will be played in either Egypt or Morocco with a proposed date of 16 or 17 October 2020.

In that regard, the concerned Member Associations, Egyptian Football Association, and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation have been issued a deadline of 15 August 2020 to confirm their availability.

CAF also confirmed that they will continue discussions with the various stakeholders on the possibilities of organizing the remaining matches of the Total CAF Champions League 2019/20 behind closed doors or otherwise.

CAF Confederation Cup

With Morocco already confirmed as hosts for the Confederation Cup, the semi-final match between Pyramids (Egypt) and Horoya (Guinea) will at Mohammed V Complex, Casablanca 22 September 2020.

On the same date, RS Berkane (Morocco) and HUSA (Morocco) will clash at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat.

The final match will Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat on 27 September, 2020.

All matches will be played behind closed doors.

Covid-19 Health Guidelines

The CAF guidelines for the restart of competitions put together by the CAF Medical Committee in collaboration with the CAF Technical & Development Department will be applied for the staging of the remaining matches of the Interclubs 2019/20 season.

The guidelines highlight effective and continuous medical assessments which include testing of players and officials, plans for training sessions, disinfection of sporting facilities, as well as strict adherence to the global preventive protocols.