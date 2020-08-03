Advertisement

COVID-19 Test In Any Of Our 61 Laboratories Is Free – NCDC

Channels Television  
Updated August 3, 2020
In this file photo taken on June 1, 2020, a healthcare worker holds a Covid-19 test kit.

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has insisted that coronavirus (COVID-19) tests conducted within its molecular laboratories across the country are free.

It stated this on Sunday via its verified Twitter handle.

According to the agency, the scale-up of testing is key in assessing the nation’s COVID-19 situation and coordinating response across the country.

The 61 NCDC facilities are located in 30 states across the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Some of them include the State Specialist Hospital, Amachara in Abia State; Federal Medical Centre, Yola, Adamawa; Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory, Akwa Ibom; and Virology Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos, among others.

 

NCDC’s tweet came amid the controversy over the COVID-19 tests to be conducted for SS3 students preparing for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Ogun State.

covid-19 update
A map showing Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases as of August 2nd, 2020. Channels TV/Benjamin Oluwatoyin.

 

Ahead of the resumption of revision classes for the students, the state government had asked them to take the tests for COVID-19 and malaria.

While the government said it would be responsible for the cost for students in public schools, it asked parents/ owners of private schools to do the same for their students.

READ ALSO: Ogun Govt Clarifies Requirements For COVID-19 Test For Students

This led to a protest in Abeokuta, the state capital by some parents of private school students over the purported payment of N25,000 for the test.

In its reaction, the government said it has decided to further assist the private schools by negotiating “a huge discount” in the cost of the COVID-19 test with some healthcare service providers.

It, however, advised private school owners and parents to engage any other service provider of their choice as long as they were certified by the NCDC as COVID-19 Test service providers.

See the full list of the 61 NCDC laboratories below:

S/NLABORATORIESSTATETYPE
1State Specialist Hospital, Amachara labAbiaGeneXpert
2State Specialist Hospital , AmacharaPCR Laboratory
3Federal Medical Centre YolaAdamawaPCR Laboratory
4Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory, Akwa Ibom StateAkwa-IbomPCR Laboratory
5Accunalysis medical diagnosticsAnambraPCR Laboratory
6COOUTH Awka Abbott labPCR Laboratory
7Bauchi state Reference LaboratoryBauchiPCR Laboratory
8Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching HospitalPCR Laboratory
9161 AHM labBenueGeneXpert
10University of Maiduguri Teaching HospitalBornoPCR Laboratory
11Lawrence Henshaw Memo CalabarCross RiversGeneXpert
12UCTH Lab
13Delta Mobile LaboratoryDeltaPCR Laboratory
14Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching HospitalEbonyiPCR Laboratory
15Irua Specialist Teaching HospitalEdoPCR Laboratory
16University of Benin Teaching HospitalPCR Laboratory
17Edo Specialist Hospital, BeninPCR Laboratory
18Ekiti – 54geneEkitiPCR Laboratory
19University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital labEnuguGeneXpert
20University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Molecular Virology LaboratoryPCR Laboratory
21Everight diagnostics and Laboratory services LtdImoPCR Laboratory
22Federal Medical Centre Owerri labGeneXpert
23Jigawa molecular labJigawaPCR Laboratory
24DNA laboratoryKadunaPCR Laboratory
25Africa Centre of Excellence for Neglected Tropical Diseases and Forensic Biotechnology, Ahmadu Bello University ZariaPCR Laboratory
26Mobile lab KadunaGeneXpert
27Yusuf Dansoho Memorial Hospital labGeneXpert
28Aminu Kano Teaching HospitalKanoPCR Laboratory
2954gene KanoPCR Laboratory
30International Foundation Against Infectious Diseases in Nigeria (IFAIN)PCR Laboratory
31EHAlab KanoPCR Laboratory
32Bayero University KanoPCR Laboratory
33Sahel Centre for Molecular Diagnostics and Research, KatsinaKatsinaPCR Laboratory
34State Specialist Hospital Kogi labKogiGeneXpert
35Sobi Specialist HospitalKwaraPCR Laboratory
36Virology Lagos University Teaching HospitalLagosPCR Laboratory
37Nigeria Institute for Medical ResearchClosed System
38Biosafety Level-3 LaboratoryPCR Laboratory
3954gene LagosPCR Laboratory
40NCDC Central Public Health LabortaoryPCR Laboratory
41Zankli labNasarawaGeneXpert
4254gene OgunOgunPCR Laboratory
43Afriglobal Medicare LaboratoryPCR Laboratory
44FMC OwoOndoPCR Laboratory
45African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious DiseasesOsunPCR Laboratory
46University College Hospital Virology department laboratoryOyoPCR Laboratory
47Biorepository and clinical virology lab, University College HospitalPCR Laboratory
48National Veterinary Research InstitutePlateauPCR Laboratory
49Jos University Teaching Hospital labGeneXpert
50University of Port Harcourt Teaching HospitalRiversPCR Laboratory
51Rivers State University Teaching Hospital Satallite Molecular LaboratoryPCR Laboratory
52SPDC (shell) labPCR Laboratory
53Indorama Company Molecular LaboratoryPCR Laboratory
54Centre for Advanced Medical Research and Training, Usmanu Danfodio UniversitySokotoPCR Laboratory
55NCDC National Reference LaboratoryFCTPCR Laboratory
56Defense Reference LaboratoryClosed System
57FCT – 54genePCR Laboratory
58State House Annex Clinic lab (SHAC)PCR Laboratory
59University of Abuja, Gwagwalada LaboratoryGeneXpert Laboratory
60United Nations IOM LabGeneXpert Laboratory
61Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory, Gombe State Specialist HospitalGombePCR Laboratory


