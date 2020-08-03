Advertisement
COVID-19 Test In Any Of Our 61 Laboratories Is Free – NCDC
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has insisted that coronavirus (COVID-19) tests conducted within its molecular laboratories across the country are free.
It stated this on Sunday via its verified Twitter handle.
According to the agency, the scale-up of testing is key in assessing the nation’s COVID-19 situation and coordinating response across the country.
The 61 NCDC facilities are located in 30 states across the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Some of them include the State Specialist Hospital, Amachara in Abia State; Federal Medical Centre, Yola, Adamawa; Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory, Akwa Ibom; and Virology Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos, among others.
Scale-up of testing is key in assessing the #COVID19Nigeria situation and coordinating response across the country.
Kindly note that #COVID19 tests conducted in facilities within the NCDC molecular lab network are FREE of charge.
View full list via:https://t.co/SqEowDI58H pic.twitter.com/icl8UYRqu3
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 2, 2020
NCDC’s tweet came amid the controversy over the COVID-19 tests to be conducted for SS3 students preparing for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Ogun State.
Ahead of the resumption of revision classes for the students, the state government had asked them to take the tests for COVID-19 and malaria.
While the government said it would be responsible for the cost for students in public schools, it asked parents/ owners of private schools to do the same for their students.
READ ALSO: Ogun Govt Clarifies Requirements For COVID-19 Test For Students
This led to a protest in Abeokuta, the state capital by some parents of private school students over the purported payment of N25,000 for the test.
In its reaction, the government said it has decided to further assist the private schools by negotiating “a huge discount” in the cost of the COVID-19 test with some healthcare service providers.
It, however, advised private school owners and parents to engage any other service provider of their choice as long as they were certified by the NCDC as COVID-19 Test service providers.
See the full list of the 61 NCDC laboratories below:
|S/N
|LABORATORIES
|STATE
|TYPE
|1
|State Specialist Hospital, Amachara lab
|Abia
|GeneXpert
|2
|State Specialist Hospital , Amachara
|PCR Laboratory
|3
|Federal Medical Centre Yola
|Adamawa
|PCR Laboratory
|4
|Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory, Akwa Ibom State
|Akwa-Ibom
|PCR Laboratory
|5
|Accunalysis medical diagnostics
|Anambra
|PCR Laboratory
|6
|COOUTH Awka Abbott lab
|PCR Laboratory
|7
|Bauchi state Reference Laboratory
|Bauchi
|PCR Laboratory
|8
|Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital
|PCR Laboratory
|9
|161 AHM lab
|Benue
|GeneXpert
|10
|University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital
|Borno
|PCR Laboratory
|11
|Lawrence Henshaw Memo Calabar
|Cross Rivers
|GeneXpert
|12
|UCTH Lab
|13
|Delta Mobile Laboratory
|Delta
|PCR Laboratory
|14
|Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital
|Ebonyi
|PCR Laboratory
|15
|Irua Specialist Teaching Hospital
|Edo
|PCR Laboratory
|16
|University of Benin Teaching Hospital
|PCR Laboratory
|17
|Edo Specialist Hospital, Benin
|PCR Laboratory
|18
|Ekiti – 54gene
|Ekiti
|PCR Laboratory
|19
|University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital lab
|Enugu
|GeneXpert
|20
|University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Molecular Virology Laboratory
|PCR Laboratory
|21
|Everight diagnostics and Laboratory services Ltd
|Imo
|PCR Laboratory
|22
|Federal Medical Centre Owerri lab
|GeneXpert
|23
|Jigawa molecular lab
|Jigawa
|PCR Laboratory
|24
|DNA laboratory
|Kaduna
|PCR Laboratory
|25
|Africa Centre of Excellence for Neglected Tropical Diseases and Forensic Biotechnology, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria
|PCR Laboratory
|26
|Mobile lab Kaduna
|GeneXpert
|27
|Yusuf Dansoho Memorial Hospital lab
|GeneXpert
|28
|Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital
|Kano
|PCR Laboratory
|29
|54gene Kano
|PCR Laboratory
|30
|International Foundation Against Infectious Diseases in Nigeria (IFAIN)
|PCR Laboratory
|31
|EHAlab Kano
|PCR Laboratory
|32
|Bayero University Kano
|PCR Laboratory
|33
|Sahel Centre for Molecular Diagnostics and Research, Katsina
|Katsina
|PCR Laboratory
|34
|State Specialist Hospital Kogi lab
|Kogi
|GeneXpert
|35
|Sobi Specialist Hospital
|Kwara
|PCR Laboratory
|36
|Virology Lagos University Teaching Hospital
|Lagos
|PCR Laboratory
|37
|Nigeria Institute for Medical Research
|Closed System
|38
|Biosafety Level-3 Laboratory
|PCR Laboratory
|39
|54gene Lagos
|PCR Laboratory
|40
|NCDC Central Public Health Labortaory
|PCR Laboratory
|41
|Zankli lab
|Nasarawa
|GeneXpert
|42
|54gene Ogun
|Ogun
|PCR Laboratory
|43
|Afriglobal Medicare Laboratory
|PCR Laboratory
|44
|FMC Owo
|Ondo
|PCR Laboratory
|45
|African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases
|Osun
|PCR Laboratory
|46
|University College Hospital Virology department laboratory
|Oyo
|PCR Laboratory
|47
|Biorepository and clinical virology lab, University College Hospital
|PCR Laboratory
|48
|National Veterinary Research Institute
|Plateau
|PCR Laboratory
|49
|Jos University Teaching Hospital lab
|GeneXpert
|50
|University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital
|Rivers
|PCR Laboratory
|51
|Rivers State University Teaching Hospital Satallite Molecular Laboratory
|PCR Laboratory
|52
|SPDC (shell) lab
|PCR Laboratory
|53
|Indorama Company Molecular Laboratory
|PCR Laboratory
|54
|Centre for Advanced Medical Research and Training, Usmanu Danfodio University
|Sokoto
|PCR Laboratory
|55
|NCDC National Reference Laboratory
|FCT
|PCR Laboratory
|56
|Defense Reference Laboratory
|Closed System
|57
|FCT – 54gene
|PCR Laboratory
|58
|State House Annex Clinic lab (SHAC)
|PCR Laboratory
|59
|University of Abuja, Gwagwalada Laboratory
|GeneXpert Laboratory
|60
|United Nations IOM Lab
|GeneXpert Laboratory
|61
|Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory, Gombe State Specialist Hospital
|Gombe
|PCR Laboratory