Eagles Forward Kalu Beats COVID-19, Resumes Bordeaux Training

Super Eagles forward, Samuel Kalu has recovered from COVID-19 and has resumed training with his French team, Girondins Bordeaux.

Kalu, 22, rejoined his teammates in training on Sunday after testing negative to the virus.

The Ligue 1 side tweeted a photo of the Nigerian winger to announce his return to full training.

On July 6, Kalu confirmed he had tested positive to the virus which has ravaged the world, including football.

Un retour ce matin à l’entraînement 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/9OyIkUstJu — FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) August 2, 2020

Immediately he tested positive to COVID-19, he went on a compulsory 14-day self-isolation with his next test coming out negative.

The Nigerian’s return comes as the club continue their preparations for the 2020-21 season after a 4-2 defeat to Saint Etienne on Saturday.

Although he scored twice in 19 games for the French outfit, he is attracting a lot of interests from top teams in Europe and will be seeking for an improved performance this coming campaign.

Kalu played in Nigeria’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) bronze-medal winning team and was taken to the hospital on the eve of the Eagles opening game in the competition after he slumped in training.

About two weeks ago, his compatriot, Paul Onuachu, had tested negative for coronavirus, after he was confirmed to have contracted the virus on July 8.