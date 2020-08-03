Governor Sule Vows To Tackle Security Challenges In Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has vowed to tackle the security challenges facing the state.

He made this known on Monday while receiving traditional rulers from across the state who came to pay him the traditional Sallah homage, at the Government House in Lafia, the state capital.

Governor Sule explained that already, the state is beginning to enjoy goodwill from across the country as exemplified by the recent listings of Nasarawa State as being among the top four states in the federation to attract investments.

He added that the state has also been recognised as one of the 22 states known for their transparency and accountability, with a special package earmarked for the state.

“With all these goodwills coming to us, we cannot allow our state to be distracted, not by any kinds of rumours, insecurity or any individuals not matter how highly placed.

“We won’t be distracted, we will remain focused, otherwise we will not achieve our development agenda,” he said.