Late Funtua Was A Pillar Of Support To My Government – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the late Isa Funtua was a pillar of support to his government, saying his death is a national loss.

Funtua passed away on Monday, July 20th, aged 78 with President Buhari in a letter to the family, saying the late publisher helped his government in several ways.

“Malam Isma’ila was of great assistance to me and my administration. He helped in many ways to strengthen the government and the country before his ultimate demise,” the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, quoted his principal as saying in the letter.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Press Renames NIJ House After Isa Funtua

In the letter, written in Hausa language and personally signed by the Nigerian leader, Buhari told late Funtua’s wife, Hajiya Hauwa, the children and family that the Funtua’s demise was not just a loss to them but the country at large.

Buhari recalled that “in his active politics, Malam Isma’ila served as a minister,” stating that “he was also a businessman and contractor who built several government buildings in Abuja.”

The President equally urged the family to stay united and not allow division in set in in the absence of his late associate.

He said Nigerians across all walks of life have nothing but kind words for Funtua, noting that “late Isma’ila was reputed throughout his life for his kindness, generosity and support for public causes, big and the not so big.”

Long-time Administrator

Mallam Funtua was born in Funtua, Katsina State, and a pioneer student of the Federal Training Centre, Kaduna.

The Minister of Water Resources in the defunct Second Republic, established the Democrat Newspapers during the military era in Nigeria.

Also, he was trained as an administrative officer at the Institute of Administration, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria as well as an administrator at Manchester University in the UK.

The late Funtua worked as the Katsina Native Authority as an Administrative Officer and later served in many ministries in the defunct Northern Region