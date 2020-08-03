Mother Of Victim Killed By Fallen Container Demands Justice

A week after a freak accident claimed the lives of some bus passengers at Ilasamaja bus stop in Lagos State, the mother of one of the victims is seeking for justice.

Mrs Chineze Ajoku who is a widow and mother of 27-year-old Chidinma Ajoku who died alongside her colleague while returning from work, wants the state government and other relevant agencies to see to it that unlatched container-laden trucks are prohibited on our roads.

Her daughter, Chidinma died when a container fell on the bus she was travelling in on Sunday, July 26.

“I am not coping, I am heartbroken. My heart is shattered in pieces. Her siblings, sometimes I wake up and they cry.

“If she was sick, it would have been better for us. She was just killed in cold blood like that. How can we just accept this thing? You don’t just kill people on the road carelessly and everybody just folds their arms and expects it as a norm.

“Let them investigate and know who the driver is and the owner of the vehicle, why it is not latched the way it is supposed to be,” she said.

While calling for the prosecution of the driver of the truck, Ajoku noted that the move by the state government will serve as a deterrent to other erring drivers.

According to her, this is to prevent further loss of lives and safeguard other residents of Lagos and road users.

Channels Television learned that the truck fell on the commercial bus while discharging passengers at Ilasamaja bus-stop, leading to the death of two, while three others sustained injuries.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) described the accident as ‘an avoidable accident’ given that reckless driving of the truck driver led to its attached 20ft container falling on a commercial bus.