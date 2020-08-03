NDDC Students Protest In London Over Non-Payment Of Tuition Fees

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) scholars protested the non-payment of their tuition fees by the commission on Monday.

The students staged their protest at the Nigerian High Commission in London

The students who had planned to picket the high commission over the non-payment of their tuition by the NDDC were, however, prevented from doing so by the metropolitan police.

They later apologised for their action which initially disrupted activities at the high commission before the intervention of the police.

Channels Television had recently highlighted the plight of the scholars in interviews in which they claimed that NDDC had neglected them.

See Photos Below: