No More Excuses For Corruption, Wike Tells Judges After Car Gifts

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has asked serving judges in the state to rededicate themselves to their duties and shun acts of corruption.

He gave the advice in his remarks at the presentation of cars to judges on Monday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Governor Wike faulted the activities of some judges whom he accused of insubordination and dereliction of duty.

He said, “There should be no more excuses for corruption and indolence in job performance among our judges with the level of incentives and entitlements we are providing.

“The point cannot be over-emphasised that the most important consideration of their calling is to ensure that justice gets to everyone that comes before you within the rule of law.”

According to the governor, procedure and practice, and even the most politically charged dispute should be resolved in a transparent manner that serves justice and no other interest.

He decried the situation where judges recuse themselves from matters brought before them and return the case files to the heads of the court.

Governor Wike believes the decisions of such judges are not far from intimidation and pressure from litigants who try to induce them.

“Clearly, judges become insubordinate, complicit and derelict of duty whenever they come to pressure and intimidation in the course of their duties, or shy away from handling sensitive cases by inducive politicians or litigants as bases for returning the case files to the chief judge for reassignment and indulging in various dodgy acts of self-exaltation at the expense of doing justice,” he said.

The governor added, “I do not think any judge has the power or pleasure to unilaterally return a case file to the chief judge for any reason, more so for every flimsy excuse as it is becoming the common practice these days among judges.”

He assured judges in Rivers that the state government was working to improve their welfare and ensure they perform their duties without fear or worry.