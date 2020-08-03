Ogun Cancels COVID-19 Test Requirements For Returning SS3 Boarding Students

The Ogun state government has stepped down its stand which held that the COVID-19 test is to be used as a mandatory requirement for returning students in exit classes.

Governor Dapo Abiodun announced the cancellation of the initial injunction via a Twitter statement on Monday.

In his communique which was titled “Ogun Makes COVID-19 Test Free For All Returning SS3 Boarding Students”, Governor Abiodun further stated that the admittance of students into boarding houses in private secondary schools will be at the discretion of the management and the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of such private schools.

Parents of pupils in private secondary schools in Ogun had protested over the request of N25,000 COVID-19 test fee by the government, but the governor has assured that the test will now be carried out free of charge for all returning students.

READ ALSO: 104 Unity Schools Ready To Reopen For Exit Classes – FG

The governor ordered the Government Laboratories in the state to carry out tests for all returning SS3 boarding students at no cost.

He also directed that all those who have paid for tests be refunded.

According to the governor, the new directive has become imperative because the health of children remains an utmost priority to his administration.

The governor, however, noted that in view of the total number of boarding students to be tested (5,340 private and 500 public), and bearing in mind the limitation of the state’s installed testing capacity of 500 tests per day, it may not be feasible for all boarding students to get tested and get their results prior to the resumption or even exams which commences on 17th August 2020.

He recommended that students who do not have to stay in boarding houses should attend school from home, especially those with underlying health conditions. Adding that face masks will be availed to all students in both private and public schools.