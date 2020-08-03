Police Arrest Three Suspected Armed Robbers In Bayelsa, Recover Weapons

The police authorities in Bayelsa State have arrested three suspected armed robbers in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed this in a statement issued on Monday.

“The synergy between the Police and Vigilante groups in Bayelsa State Command has paid off with the arrest of suspected armed robbers and recovery of the firearm.

“On 2 August 2020, at about 0100hours, Police operatives in collaboration with the Vigilante members of Ogbia Town, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, arrested three suspected armed robbers, namely; Michael Isaiah 24 years, Victor Lambert 19 years and Prince Sam 18 years,” he said.

READ ALSO: Shoprite Initiates Process To Exit Nigeria

According to the police authorities, the suspects were apprehended at Oloibiri Junction, Ogbia Town area of the state.

Recovered from them are one locally made single barrel gun, one machete, one Qlink Motorcycle, two wristwatches, and three phones.

It was gathered that the suspects were planning to carry out an operation before they were arrested by the police.

Reacting to the arrest, the Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, warned criminals in the state to turn a new leaf, relocate out of the state or face the consequences.