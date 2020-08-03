School Resumption: Lagos Govt Puts In Place Safety Measures

The Lagos State government has put in place some safety measures for transitional students who have been allowed to write their West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

At Vetland Senior Grammar school, Oko Oba, Agege, hand basins, running water, santisers, digital thermometer for temperature check have been put in place in other to keep the students safe from COVID-19.

Social distancing is being observed including wearing face masks.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education, Mrs. Abosede Adelaja in an interview with Channels Television said an emergency room has been set aside for students or teachers who have symptoms of COVID-19.

She further noted that the teachers have also been trained on how to handle such cases when the emergency sets in.

Lagos Graduating Students To Resume On August 3

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had announced August 3 as the new date for the partial resumption of schools in the state.

Announcing the date at a media briefing, the governor said the resumption is for those in SSS 3.

According to the governor, the decision was taken after a meeting with stakeholders in the education sector.

He, however, clarified that though schools would be reopened for the transitional classes on August 3, students in Senior Secondary School three and Technical School three would resume first.

He added that pupils in primary schools and Junior Secondary School three students would resume school a week or two weeks after the SSS3 students’ resumption.