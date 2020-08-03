WAEC: Kano Govt To Reopen Schools On August 10

Kano State Government has approved the reopening of Senior Secondary Schools in the state on August 10 to enable exit students to sit for their final examinations.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by the state Commissioner of Education, Sunusi Kiru.

The Commissioner explained that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje approved the resumption date to enable SS3 students to write their West African Senior School Certificate Examination scheduled to commence on August 17.

According to Kiru, the state government has directed all principals and proprietors of secondary schools to note that they have only a week from August 3 to commence preparation and put adequate measures against COVID 19.

Following this development, schools have been warned against reopening before the planned date.

Also, principals are expected to ensure that working hours are reduced in the schools while adhering to the social distancing guidelines.

Meanwhile, the resumption dates for other examinations and for the rest of the classes including the SS1, SS2, and JSS 1-3 as well as primary schools will be announced in due course.

While noting that the Ministry of Education is encouraging the e-learning education program and other online platforms until full normalcy is fully returned, Kiru commended the efforts of stakeholders for their continued support.