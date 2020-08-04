Dybala Beats Ronaldo To Win Serie A MVP Award

Argentine footballer, Paulo Dybala, has beaten his Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to the Italian Serie A Player of the Year award for the 2019/2020 season.

Serie A announced Dybala as the winner of the annual prize on Tuesday, stopping Ronaldo from retaining the title he won in his first year at the Allianz Stadium.

Italian football’s main governing body named the 26-year-old forward as the season’s most valuable player, while the club’s newest signing Dejan Kulusevski clinched the Young Player of the Year prize for an outstanding campaign at Parma.

Dybala has scored 11 goals in 33 Serie A appearances for Juventus this term and also recorded 11 assists.

He struggled to adapt to a new role in the team following Ronaldo’s arrival from Real Madrid in 2018 but has enjoyed good form since Maurizio Sarri’s appointment last summer.

Ronaldo might have thought he’d done enough to retain Serie A’s top individual accolade after contributing 31 goals to the Bianconeri’s cause, but his final tally was still five behind Lazio top striker Immobile, who earned the Capocannoniere – the title awarded to the highest goalscorer in the league.

There was more celebration for Juventus as Wojciech Szczesny received the best goalkeeper award.

Inter Milan’s Stefan De Vrij, Atalanta’s Alejandro Gomez, and Lazio’s talisman Ciro Immobile were acknowledged in defensive, midfield and forward roles.