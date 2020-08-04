Fatai Adams Emerges Ondo PDP Chairman

Mr. Fatai Adams has been elected as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State.

Adams polled 1,343 votes to defeat his co-contestant, Dennis Alonge-Niyi, who got 369 votes.

Until his election as the new party boss, he was the immediate PDP Vice Chairman in the state.

The state Congress was conducted in Akure, the state capital.

Over 2,000 delegates from the 18 Local Government Areas of the state voted in the election.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, shunned the party’s congress.

Although Ajayi shunned the congress, there are reports that the deputy-governor plans on leaving the party.

Channels Television learned he plans to contest the October 10 governorship election under the platform of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

This comes two weeks after he failed to clinch the party’s ticket, having lost to Eyitayo Jegede.