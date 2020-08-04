Federal High Court Chief Judge Tests Negative For COVID-19

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho, and members of his immediate family have tested negative to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the court’s acting Information Officer, Catherine Nwandu.

According to the Nwandu, the results of the two COVID-19 tests carried out on the judge and members of his family came out negative.

The statement adds that the two tests were conducted by officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Abuja.

Nwandu explained that Justice Tsoho’s decision to go on self-isolation was preventive rather than curative because a close aide in his office tested positive to COVID- 19, hence the precautionary measures that followed.

“The Federal High Court of Nigeria is pleased to announce that the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, the Hon. Justice John T. Tsoho, with members of his immediate family, has undergone two COVID -19 tests that have both turned out negative for all of them.

“The first test was done at the beginning of the 14-day self-isolation, while the confirmatory test came thereafter. Both tests were conducted by the NCDC,” the statement partly read.