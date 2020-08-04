Advertisement

German Football Clubs Agree Plans To Allow Fans To Return From Mid-September

Channels Television  
Updated August 4, 2020
Players vie for the ball during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) semi-final football match FC Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt in Munich, southern Germany on June 10, 2020.
Kai PFAFFENBACH / POOL / AFP

 

 

Football clubs in Germany’s top two divisions on Tuesday agreed to plans drawn up by the league which could allow the partial return of fans to stadiums from mid-September, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the agreed plans drawn up by the German Football League (DFL) for the new season, which starts on September 18, fans would only be allowed to sit, alcohol at matches would be banned until October and there will be no away fans until the end of the year.

 

 

 

-AFP



