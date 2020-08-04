Kwara Deputy Governor, Wife Test Positive For COVID-19 

The Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Kwara State Technical Committee, Kayode Alabi and wife, Abieyuwa Alabi have tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

The couple took the COVID-19 test after showing slight symptoms of the virus.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor and Spokesman, Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19, Rafiu Ajakaye, confirmed that their test results came out positive.

He stated that the Deputy Governor and his wife are in high spirits and stable conditions.

He noted that they are now undergoing standard management protocols supervised by the government’s medical team.

According to Mr. Ajakaye, immediate contact tracing and tests, among other safety protocols, are being done for persons who have met with the couple in the past few days.

He said, “The government wishes the second couple and all others a quick recovery”.