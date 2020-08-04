Advertisement

Man City Sign Valencia Winger, Torres

Updated August 4, 2020
In this file photo taken on November 30, 2019 Valencia's Spanish midfielder Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring during the Spanish league football match between Valencia CF and Villarreal CF at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia. JOSE JORDAN / AFP
Manchester City announced the signing of Valencia winger Ferran Torres on a five-year deal on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract, for a reported initial fee of £20.9 million ($27 million).

“I am so happy to be joining City,” Torres said in a statement released by the Premier League club. “Every player wants to be involved in attacking teams and Manchester City are one of the most attacking in world football.”

Guardiola is keen to strengthen his squad following the loss of their Premier League title to Liverpool — they have also agreed a £41 million fee for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

“We have followed Ferran’s progress closely and have been very impressed,” said director of football Txiki Begiristain.

 

