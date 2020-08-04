Advertisement

VIDEO: Nurses Arrested Over Baby Sale In Katsina

Abdulrahman Umar  
Updated August 4, 2020


Police in Katsina State have arrested two nurses for their alleged involvement in the trafficking of a newborn baby.

The suspects were paraded by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Gambo Isah, on Monday at the Katsina State Police Command headquarters in the state capital.

He revealed that the nurses – identified as Misira Tijjani and Grace Ejigu – were arrested on Tuesday last week based on a tip-off.

According to Isah, the suspects conspired and sold the child to one Eucharia Onyema, 45, a resident of Sabuwar Kasuwa quarters in Katsina.

He explained that a 25-year-old woman, Shamsiyya Sani, was delivered of a baby at a clinic in Kofar Kaura on July 25.

The mother was, however, said to have abandoned the child at the medical facility with a handwritten note that she was born out of wedlock.

“Nemesis caught up with them when they were arrested on their way from the hospital to their houses with the child through the help of a Keke NAPEP rider who suspected them of stealing of the child. Investigation is ongoing,” the command spokesman said.

See pictures from the parade of the suspects below:

This photo taken on August 4, 2020, shows the nurses and the woman arrested by the police over the sale of a baby in Katsina State.
The Police Public Relations Officer in Katsina State, Gambo Isah, carries the infant during a parade of the suspects on August 3, 2020.



