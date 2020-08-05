Buhari, Masari Meet Over Banditry In Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting with Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari.

Although the details of the meeting are sketchy as at press time, however, it may not be unconnected with the security challenges in the state, especially banditry that has led to the death of many people.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, Governor Masari asked leaders of the country not to allow insecurity to overwhelm them.

The governor wants his colleagues in the north-western and north-central states to ensure that the security challenges do not deteriorate further.

According to him, efforts are being made to address the several threats in the region, assuring that banditry and other forms of criminality will soon be a thing of the past.

He also lamented that the two regions have vast forests and an unfriendly terrain especially during the rainy season making it difficult to move heavy military equipment.