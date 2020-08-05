Edo Poll: Oshiomhole Has Lost Political Relevance, Says PDP

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo State Campaign Council, Dan Orbih says the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr Adams Oshiomhole is a man that has lost his political relevance and should not be taken seriously.

He claimed that Oshiomhole’s loyalists in government have made demands on Governor Godwin Obaseki but the Edo leader has been unwavering in his stance that he would not use the money meant for development of the State for any other purpose.

Orbih was speaking in Igarra, Akoko Edo Local Government Area, where the party kicked off a tour of the 192 wards to canvass support for Governor Obaseki who is in the race for a second term in office at the September 19 governorship election in the state.

“Those Oshiomhole put in Government have been making demands on the governor: ‘Give us Edo State Government money so that we will stay with you.’” But the governor told them, ‘If you want to go, go. Edo State money is for the development of Edo State.'”

He promised more economic development in the areas of job creation and infrastructure, adding that government’s funds will not be diverted into the hands of a few.

Blackmail?

Orbih believes also that the recent defections from the party is an attempt to blackmail Obaseki who is seeking a second term in office.

His comment was in reaction to the defection of the Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Yekini Idaye and four other members of the House to the opposition APC.

The lawmakers are among the 10 that were inaugurated in July 2019 while 14 others remain yet to be inaugurated.

According to the lawmakers, their decision is to remain in the APC on whose platform they were elected.

Obaseki had on Monday kicked off his re-election campaign in Akoko Edo Local Government Area, Edo North Senatorial District, promising to build on the good foundation his administration has laid in the last three years and eight months, with an economic blueprint that will address the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

With the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the people need a leader with focus, and one that is genuinely concerned about the well-being of the people of the state, the Edo governor had said during the campaign.