Insurgency: NLC Asks FG To Implement Life Insurance For Aid Workers

The Borno State Chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress has asked the Federal Government to influence the implementation of insurance packages for aid workers.

The state chairman of the union, Bulama Abiso stated this at a joint press conference with Trade Unions and Civil Society Network in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The coalition said the press conference became necessary following the persistent security challenges the state is facing.

The group is seeking justice for slain aid workers while highlighting the need to prioritise their safety.

“We are calling on the Federal and State Governments, The United Nations and INGOs to consider insurance packages to partner national organisations and local staff; this will encourage indigenous citizens to continue providing humanitarian support to the affected communities,” Abiso said.

While the UN has made provision for insurance coverage for its staff, most local and international NGOs have no such packages.

The coalition also believes that resources allocated to the counter-insurgency war both at the state and federal levels are not commensurate with the realities on the ground.

“We are calling for a total overhaul of the process, system, and strategies; there is no harm in seeking external support if that is what is needed to bring peace to the region,” Abiso added.