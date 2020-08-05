Lagos Govt Officials Visit Late Chidinma Ajoku’s Family

The Lagos State Government has paid a visit to the family of the late Chidinma Ajoku.

The Attorney General & Commissioner of Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) accompanied by some top officials from the state’s ministry of justice visited the family today on behalf of the State Government.

They were received by the late Chidinma’s Mum, Chineze Ajoku.

The Attorney General told her that the State Governor feels her pain and is doing everything to ensure that those responsible for the incident are arrested, prosecuted and that the family gets justice.

“At the Lagos State Executive Council Meeting, we’ve discussed the issue and the governor was so upset. He said in the law which we are currently amending, we should ensure that containers that are not latched, that if they fall off and injure anyone or damage any property, we will hold the owner of the container responsible in addition to the owner of the truck and the truck driver. So we are going to add that to the amendment which we are proposing to the State House of Assembly”

“This is happening too many times and we will use this incident to ensure that going forward the law will deal adequately with all those responsible. The governor is a parent and most of us in the Exco are also parents. It’s a parent’s worst nightmare to lose a child and we must commend the remarkable courage you have displayed. But know that we are not unconcerned, we will ensure that the people who are responsible face the full wrath of the law. We will brief you on every stage of the matter from arrest to prosecution and I will personally handle the prosecution to show you how seriously we take the matter. Your daughter will not die in vain,” the Attorney-General said.

In her response, Mrs. Ajoku said, “Please tell the Governor that I am overwhelmed that he took this step to make sure that those responsible are brought to book. I am grateful and my family is grateful. I know that now that the government has stepped into the matter, we will get justice in a short while and this really is all I’m asking. Let them know that there are laws in Lagos because if we don’t use one person as a scapegoat, other people will feel they can do what they like. I am glad that what I want is what is being done”.

27 years old, Chidinma, a staff of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) was killed in an accident in the Ilasamaja area of Lagos.

The accident was said to have occurred on the 26th of July when a truck loaded with a 20ft container fell on to a commercial bus which was discharging passengers.