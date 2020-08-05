Nigeria Records 457 More COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 44,890

Nigeria has recorded 457 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total infections to 44,890.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Wednesday night via Twitter.

The new infections were recorded Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory and 19 other states of the federation.

While Lagos topped the list with 137 cases, the FCT came second with 76 fresh infections.

According to the health agency, five other states with high cases include Plateau – 40, Rivers – 35, Enugu – 34, Oyo – 25 and Abia – 23.

Others include Delta – 12, Edo and Ebonyi – 11, Cross River and Kwara – 10, Kaduna – 9, Anambra – 7, Ogun – 5, Imo and Bauchi – 3, Osun and Nasarawa – 2, Kano and Ekiti – 1.

On a positive note, 314 persons have been discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus thus bringing the total number of discharged to 32,165.

Sadly, 17 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours thus increasing the number of dead persons to 927.

Global Toll

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 701,112 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 18,572,720 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 10,917,200 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 15,551 2,253 13,106 192 FCT 4,163 2,908 1,210 45 Oyo 2,807 1,375 1,402 30 Edo 2,328 188 2,047 93 Rivers 1,894 314 1,527 53 Kano 1,599 271 1,275 53 Delta 1,541 139 1,359 43 Kaduna 1,507 198 1,297 12 Ogun 1,416 195 1,197 24 Plateau 1,283 665 598 20 Ondo 1,243 565 651 27 Enugu 880 377 485 18 Ebonyi 819 0 793 26 Kwara 800 437 342 21 Katsina 746 265 457 24 Borno 628 24 569 35 Abia 625 103 517 5 Gombe 620 68 529 23 Osun 586 273 300 13 Bauchi 568 34 521 13 Imo 472 316 147 9 Benue 356 285 64 7 Nasarawa 343 112 223 8 Bayelsa 342 31 290 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Niger 226 81 133 12 Akwa Ibom 221 64 150 7 Adamawa 176 80 85 11 Sokoto 154 1 137 16 Ekiti 153 77 74 2 Anambra 142 41 83 18 Kebbi 90 0 82 8 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Taraba 72 13 55 4 Cross River 68 36 24 8 Yobe 67 5 54 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Tuesday, 6,784 new deaths and 252,972 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on the latest reports, the countries with the newest deaths were the United States with 1,302 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,154, and Mexico with 857.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 156,830 deaths from 4,771,846 cases. At least 1,528,979 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 95,819 deaths from 2,801,921 cases, Mexico with 48,869 deaths from 449,961 cases, Britain with 46,299 deaths from 306,293 cases, and India with 39,795 deaths from 1,908,254 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain with 68, Spain 61, Peru 61, and Italy 58.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 84,491 cases (27 new since Tuesday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new), and 79,047 recoveries.

Europe overall has 211,603 deaths from 3,256,677 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 206,713 deaths from 5,120,531 infections, the United States and Canada 165,818 deaths from 4,889,179 cases.

Asia has 66,979 deaths from 3,113,070 cases, Middle East 28,637 deaths from 1,192,975 cases, Africa 21,083 deaths from 979,057 cases, and Oceania 279 deaths from 21,239 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.