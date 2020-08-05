Advertisement

Nigeria Records 457 More COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 44,890

Channels Television  
Updated August 5, 2020

 

 

Nigeria has recorded 457 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total infections to 44,890.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on  Wednesday night via Twitter.

The new infections were recorded Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory and 19 other states of the federation.

While Lagos topped the list with 137 cases, the FCT came second with 76 fresh infections.

According to the health agency, five other states with high cases include Plateau – 40, Rivers – 35, Enugu – 34, Oyo – 25 and Abia – 23.

Others include Delta – 12, Edo and Ebonyi – 11, Cross River and Kwara – 10, Kaduna – 9, Anambra – 7, Ogun – 5, Imo and Bauchi – 3, Osun and Nasarawa – 2, Kano and Ekiti – 1.

On a positive note, 314 persons have been discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus thus bringing the total number of discharged to 32,165.

Sadly, 17 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours thus increasing the number of dead persons to 927.

 

Global Toll

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 701,112 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 18,572,720 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 10,917,200 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos15,5512,25313,106192
FCT4,1632,9081,21045
Oyo2,8071,3751,40230
Edo2,3281882,04793
Rivers1,8943141,52753
Kano1,5992711,27553
Delta1,5411391,35943
Kaduna1,5071981,29712
Ogun1,4161951,19724
Plateau1,28366559820
Ondo1,24356565127
Enugu88037748518
Ebonyi819079326
Kwara80043734221
Katsina74626545724
Borno6282456935
Abia6251035175
Gombe6206852923
Osun58627330013
Bauchi5683452113
Imo4723161479
Benue356285647
Nasarawa3431122238
Bayelsa3423129021
Jigawa322330811
Niger2268113312
Akwa Ibom221641507
Adamawa176808511
Sokoto154113716
Ekiti15377742
Anambra142418318
Kebbi900828
Zamfara771715
Taraba7213554
Cross River6836248
Yobe675548
Kogi5032

 

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Tuesday, 6,784 new deaths and 252,972 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on the latest reports, the countries with the newest deaths were the United States with 1,302 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,154, and Mexico with 857.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 156,830 deaths from 4,771,846 cases. At least 1,528,979 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 95,819 deaths from 2,801,921 cases, Mexico with 48,869 deaths from 449,961 cases, Britain with 46,299 deaths from 306,293 cases, and India with 39,795 deaths from 1,908,254 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain with 68, Spain 61, Peru 61, and Italy 58.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 84,491 cases (27 new since Tuesday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new), and 79,047 recoveries.

Europe overall has 211,603 deaths from 3,256,677 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 206,713 deaths from 5,120,531 infections, the United States and Canada 165,818 deaths from 4,889,179 cases.

Asia has 66,979 deaths from 3,113,070 cases, Middle East 28,637 deaths from 1,192,975 cases, Africa 21,083 deaths from 979,057 cases, and Oceania 279 deaths from 21,239 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

 



