Advertisement
Troops Invade Militants Camp In Bayelasa, Kill 6
The Defence Headquarters has said that troops of Operation DELTA SAFE, on Tuesday, in Bayelsa State, invaded a Pirates’ camp killing six militants.
The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.
According to the military spokesman, the troops acted on credible intelligence and monitored movements of a suspected pirate/sea gang leader, who sneaked into town from Port Harcourt.
The troops later raided the pirates’ camp at Tukugbene-Ayama Ijaw Local Government Area where they arrested both suspects and their gang members.
General Enenche disclosed that upon arrival at the personal jetty of the suspect, troops engaged in gunfire from pirates/militants in five boats that approached from adjoining creek.
He further revealed that three AK47 rifles with a magazine, two 200 HP Yamaha outbound engines and three 115HP Yamaha outbound engines were also recovered during the operation.
The Military High Command commended the troops for their dexterity and advised them to remain resolute in curtailing the activities of pirates/militants in the Niger Delta region.
Below is a full statement of the operation as published by General Enenche.
TROOPS OF OPERATION DELTA SAFE RAID PIRATES/MILITANTS CAMP AT TUKUGBENE AYAMA IN SOUTHERN IJAW LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA OF BAYELSA STATE
Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE acting on actionable and credible intelligence on a suspected pirate/sea robber gang leader one Mr LANRE mounted surveillance on the suspect who came into town from Port Harcourt with one AYI ABUH also a notorious Kidnapper/pirate. Subsequently, troops conducted a raid operation of the pirates’ camp at Tukugbene-Ayama ijaw LGA Bayelsa State on 4 Aug 20.
The operation was aimed at extracting both LANRE and AYI ABUH as well as other members of the gang from the community. Upon arrival at the personal jetty of the suspect, troops met heavy resistance from harassing gun fire from pirates/militants in 5 boats that approached from adjoining creek. The overwhelming fire power of own troops led to the forceful withdrawal of the pirates/militants with various degree of gunshots wounds. The gallant troops sustained the fire fight until 5 of the pirates/militants were neutralised ashore.
Furthermore, three of the attacking boats were sunk while the occupants with various degree of gunshots wounds escaped into the river. In the process, troops recovered 3 boats from the pirates. Additionally, own troops took over the jetty and advance to the objective area which was empty. It was believed that while the exchange of fire was ongoing LANRE and AYI ABUH escaped. A complete cordon and search was carried out on the building where the suspects were believed to be residing and thereafter the building was cleared. In the process, troops recovered 3 AK47 rifles with a magazine, two 200 HP Yamaha outbound engines and three 115HP Yamaha outbound engines.
Relatedly, troops acting on credible and actionable intelligence about a notorious criminal/kidnapper and oil thief popularly known as AKALAMI High Chief AKA SAMMY. Troops swiftly mobilized to conduct raid operation at his identified hideout along Mbiama East West road. During the operation, the kingpin was neutralised while attempting to escape. Items including a localliy made pistol and cartridges were recovered from the criminal. Sammy is reported to be a close ally to a notorious criminal known as VIP suspected to be one of the mastermind of the killing of 5 Battalion Soldiers around East West road.
The Military High Command congratulates the gallant troops for their dexterity and encourages them to remain resolute in curtailing the activities of pirates/militants in the Niger Delta region of the country.