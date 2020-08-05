Troops Invade Militants Camp In Bayelasa, Kill 6

The Defence Headquarters has said that troops of Operation DELTA SAFE, on Tuesday, in Bayelsa State, invaded a Pirates’ camp killing six militants.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the military spokesman, the troops acted on credible intelligence and monitored movements of a suspected pirate/sea gang leader, who sneaked into town from Port Harcourt.

The troops later raided the pirates’ camp at Tukugbene-Ayama Ijaw Local Government Area where they arrested both suspects and their gang members.

General Enenche disclosed that upon arrival at the personal jetty of the suspect, troops engaged in gunfire from pirates/militants in five boats that approached from adjoining creek.

He further revealed that three AK47 rifles with a magazine, two 200 HP Yamaha outbound engines and three 115HP Yamaha outbound engines were also recovered during the operation.

The Military High Command commended the troops for their dexterity and advised them to remain resolute in curtailing the activities of pirates/militants in the Niger Delta region.

Below is a full statement of the operation as published by General Enenche.