WAEC: FCT Exit Students Resume, Wear Face Masks [PHOTOS]
Ahead of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), graduating students of the Federal Capital Territory have resumed school with their face masks.
The Senior Secondary School (SSS) III students of Federal Government Girls, Bwari resumed on Monday following the partial removal of suspension by the government to allow exit classes to write their examination.
This is to enable them to write their examination which commences on August 17.
See Photos Below: