Advertisement

WAEC: FCT Exit Students Resume, Wear Face Masks [PHOTOS]

Channels Television  
Updated August 5, 2020
Students of Federal Government Girls College, Bwari Abuja wear protective face masks as they arrive at their school in Abuja on August 4, 2020 ahead of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination Council slated for August 17. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun/ Channels Television

 

Ahead of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), graduating students of the Federal Capital Territory have resumed school with their face masks.

The Senior Secondary School (SSS) III students of Federal Government Girls, Bwari resumed on Monday following the partial removal of suspension by the government to allow exit classes to write their examination.

This is to enable them to write their examination which commences on August 17.

See Photos Below:



More on In Pictures

PHOTOS: Buhari Presides Over Security Council Meeting

VIDEO: Nurses Arrested Over Baby Sale In Katsina

PHOTOS: 117 Stranded Nigerians Return From Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania

PHOTOS: Muslims Mark Eid El Kabir In Abuja

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV