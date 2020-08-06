INEC Introduces Election Result Viewing Portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has introduced a dedicated portal where election results from polling units can be viewed in real-time.

This was disclosed by Festus Okoye, INEC spokesperson, in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the portal is a new step to further strengthen INEC’s election management process and enhance the transparency of the system.

The use of the portal will commence with the election in Nasarawa Central Constituency election after which it will also be deployed in Edo and Ondo governorship polls.

