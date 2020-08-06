Advertisement

INEC Introduces Election Result Viewing Portal

Channels Television  
Updated August 6, 2020
INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, addressing a press conference in Abuja on February 14, 2020. Photos: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has introduced a dedicated portal where election results from polling units can be viewed in real-time.

This was disclosed by Festus Okoye, INEC spokesperson, in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the portal is a new step to further strengthen INEC’s election management process and enhance the transparency of the system.

The use of the portal will commence with the election in Nasarawa Central Constituency election after which it will also be deployed in Edo and Ondo governorship polls.

