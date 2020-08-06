‘Current Goings-On Portend Grave Danger For Edo Elections’ – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar says the current happenings in Edo portend grave danger for the forthcoming governorship elections in the state.

Atiku also said, in a series of tweets on his official handle, that recent developments in the South South state is a threat to constitutional order in the country.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election said without the rule of law, there will be lawlessness and called on the concerned parties to follow the laws of the land.

“Nigeria has been on edge due to the brinkmanship of those charged with democratic leadership,” he said.

“We must, as a nation, not escalate the already tense atmosphere in our polity. The current goings-on portends grave danger, not only to law and order in that state but to the coming Edo elections.”

While restating that Edo residents should be allowed to pick their choice candidate in the September 19th poll, he said “pending then, everything legally possible must be done to preserve the status quo.”

Impeachment?

On Thursday, seventeen lawmakers of the Edo State House of Assembly, including 14 members whose seats have been previously declared vacant, claim that they have impeached the Speaker of the House, Francis Okiye, and his deputy, Roland Asoro.

The decision was taken at a private location in Benin City, the state capital, hours after security officials took over the State Assembly Complex.

Drama in Assembly Complex

Drama played out on earlier at the Edo State House of Assembly when dozens of heavily armed security operatives stormed the complex, leading to the eventual renovation of the complex.

As early as 8 am, police officers comprising operatives attached to the Police Mobile Force and Operation Thunderstorm occupied the complex in Benin City, the state capital.

They were later joined by personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), preventing entry into the Assembly premises.