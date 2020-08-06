Northern Governors Frown At Persistent Attacks In Southern Kaduna

The Northern Governors Forum has condemned the recent attack in Southern Kaduna in which about 22 persons were reportedly killed on Wednesday night, as yet to be arrested gunmen attacked four Atyap villages in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

In a statement, Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong said the persistent attacks on villages in the area despite all efforts by the Kaduna State Government and security agencies to end the violence raises serious concern and condemnation.

Lalong said this recent attack where the Atyab villages were affected shows the desperate attempt by criminal elements to not only cause pain and sorrow among innocent citizens but also frustrate the efforts of the Kaduna State Government at fostering peace and harmony.

He said “we are deeply saddened by this cycle of violence and blood-letting that is carried out against unarmed and helpless people. This is reprehensible and regrettable. While we call on the security agencies to rise up to the occasion and apprehend these criminals, we also encourage the citizens to assist with relevant intelligence that will lead to the arrest of these bloodthirsty people”.

Governor Lalong also said that the Northern Governors Forum maintains its position that any group or individual that is aggrieved for whatsoever reason should seek redress through official channels than resort to self-help which only exacerbates crises and instability.

The Northern Governors Forum commiserated with the victims of the crises and the Government of Kaduna State, pledging its support to Governor Nasir El-rufai as he works with all stakeholders to bring the incessant crises to an end.