UEFA Weighs Neutral Venues For Next Season’s Champions League

Poland, Hungary, Greece and Cyprus are prepared to act as “neutral hubs” and host matches in the Champions League or Europa League qualifying rounds if the coronavirus disrupts next season, UEFA said Thursday.

The pandemic has forced UEFA to schedule the last three rounds of this season’s Champions League in Portugal, and the governing body told its 55 member federations Thursday that this kind of arrangement may happen again.

At the video general meeting on Thursday the four nations all offered dates and venues for early round fixtures next season.

“In order to comply with travel restrictions and quarantine requirements issued by authorities, some matches may need to be moved to neutral countries/stadia,” said UEFA in a statement.

The 2020/21 Champions League preliminary rounds start in Switzerland on Saturday when Tre Fiori of San Marino take on Linfield of Northern Ireland, and Kosovo’s Drita play Inter d’Escaldes of Andorra.

UEFA also suggested that international games between member states in September could take place at neutral venues.

AFP