NUPENG Leadership Orders Tanker Drivers To Withdraw From Lagos

The national leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has ordered petroleum tanker drivers to withdraw their services from Lagos from Monday, August 10.

According to a communique by NUPENG on Friday, the directive comes on the heels of a failure to address three major issues causing tanker drivers pains in the state for months.

The statement titled “NUPENG leadership directs withdrawal of services by petroleum tanker drivers in Lagos State with effect from Monday, August 10, 2020”, was signed by National President Williams Akporeha and General Secretary, Olawale Afolabi.

“The entire rank and file members of the union are deeply pained, frustrated and agonized by the barrage of these challenges being consistently faced by petroleum tanker drivers in Lagos State and are left with no other option but to direct the withdrawal of their services in Lagos State until the Lagos State Government and other relevant stakeholders address these critical challenges.

“It is sad and disheartening to note here that we had made several appeals and reports to the Lagos State Government and the Presidential Task Force for the decongestion of Apapa on these challenges but all to no avail.

“We resolved to embark on an indefinite strike beginning from 12 am, Monday, August 10, 2020, if there are no decisive and convincing actions from the Lagos State Government to address these concerns and challenges,” the statement partly read.

Below is the full communique as was signed by the NUPENG leadership.

READ ALSO: NUPENG, PENGASSAN Accuse NNPC Of Sacking 850 Oil Workers