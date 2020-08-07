Edo Election: APC Caretaker Chairman, Ize-Iyamu Meet With Buhari

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, and the APC Governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, on Friday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Although details of the meeting are yet to be released, it may be connected with the crisis happening in Edo, following the forthcoming election slated to hold on September 19.

Also in attendance at the meeting are the Governors of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Kebbi State Atiku Bagudu.

Police Take Over Edo Assembly

The meeting comes barely 24 hours after the Police took over the Edo State House of Assembly complex in Benin City, the state capital.

Dozens of the security officials stormed the complex on Thursday while patrol vehicles were stationed there.

Channels Television gathered that the police took the action following a reported threat of an attack on the facility.

The police officers were led to the Assembly by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Ayoola Ajala.

Those at the Assembly include operatives attached to the Police Mobile Force and Operation Thunderstorm.

Shortly after the police were deployed at the facility, personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) also arrived at the complex.

Barely a day before the security operatives took over the facility, members of the Assembly impeached the Deputy Speaker of the House, Yekini Idiaye.

Idiaye was impeached during plenary on Wednesday and replaced with Roland Asoro, the lawmaker representing Orhionmwon II Constituency.

His impeachment came a few days after Idiaye and four other lawmakers declared their support for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu.