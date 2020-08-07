Ensure There Is No Crisis In Edo, IPAC Tells Buhari

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order.

IPAC National Chairman, Leonard Nzenwa made this call during a news conference on Friday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Nzenwa insisted that the council will not sit idly and allow the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scuttle the election to the detriment of 12 other political parties whose candidates are fully prepared.

“The Inter-Party Advisory Council strongly condemns the unfolding political upheavals and rascality in Edo State.

It is a dangerous misstep that can throw the entire country into a major crisis. The council urges our colleagues to restrain themselves and play by the rules and electoral guidelines.

READ ALSO: Failed Edo Assembly Invasion, An Attempted Coup D’etat – Obaseki

“The nation cannot afford the political crisis in a state defected by insecurity and dear economic hardship visited on the people in an unending circle of lockdown.

“The council calls on all stakeholders to ensure that all hands will be on deck for the Edo and Ondo polls to hold successfully in the scheduled dates as this nation cannot afford postponement or suspension on account of incivility or political actors in the state,” he said.

IPAC’s reaction comes shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will suspend the Edo and Ondo governorship elections if there is a continuous breakdown of law and order.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made this known in a statement issued today.

Okoye said the commission had observed with deep concern, the escalating levels of violent actions and incendiary statements by political parties and their supporters ahead of the elections.